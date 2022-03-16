ACV Auctions (ACVA) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ACV Auctions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1299 6616 12031 342 2.56

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 131.09%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.34%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.78% -60.77% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -14.34 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.23 billion $443.51 million -64,388.85

ACV Auctions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACV Auctions competitors beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.