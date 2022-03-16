AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Purchases 25,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AdaptHealth by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

