Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

