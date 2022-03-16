Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

