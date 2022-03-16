AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

NYSE AGCO traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. 653,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,808. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

