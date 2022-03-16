Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on A. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

NYSE:A opened at $130.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.10.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

