AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.07

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 2707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

