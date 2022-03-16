Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,998,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 3,980,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49,982.0 days.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

