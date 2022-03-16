Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.39 ($3.72).

Shares of AF stock opened at €3.77 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

