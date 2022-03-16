Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,217.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 over the last 90 days. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

