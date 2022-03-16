Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $56.98 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.99 or 0.06627156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.93 or 0.99940915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039309 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

