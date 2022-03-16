Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

SOXL stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $74.21.

