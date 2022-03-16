Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

