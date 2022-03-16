Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
NYSE APT opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -1.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.
About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.