Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TKNO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 605.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

