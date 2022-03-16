Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,380.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,583.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,694.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,807.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,996.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.