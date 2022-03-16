Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41.
ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altimmune (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
