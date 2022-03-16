Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.