Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.