Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUSF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 73,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.