AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 11,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 510,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Specifically, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 129,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

