AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.67. 10,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

