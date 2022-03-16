American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham Buys 1,275 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

