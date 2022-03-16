American International Group Inc. Buys 33,314 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,073,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Porch Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $651.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.69. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

