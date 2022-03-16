American International Group Inc. Buys 6,978 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 102,128 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $469,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

CLNE stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.