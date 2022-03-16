American International Group Inc. Buys 6,978 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 741,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $86,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

