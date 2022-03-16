American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,102,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

