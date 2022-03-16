American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.