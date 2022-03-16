American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $3,566,000.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.