American International Group Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.