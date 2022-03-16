American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

