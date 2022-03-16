American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 229,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 157.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

