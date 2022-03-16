American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 249,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,870. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $237.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

