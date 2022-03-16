Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARREF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,765. The company has a market cap of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

