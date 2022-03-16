AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AME stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

