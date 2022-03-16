Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.67. 4,218,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average is $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

