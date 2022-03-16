Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

AMRX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 774,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,482. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

