Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of ANXGF stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Anaconda Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
