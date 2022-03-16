Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will announce $519.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.11 million and the lowest is $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of FOCS opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $111,859,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

