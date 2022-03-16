Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,403,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 27,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,851. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

