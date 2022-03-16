Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
