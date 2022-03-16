Analysts Anticipate Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Analysts predict that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

