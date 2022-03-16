Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 13,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

About NextDecade (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.