Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 307,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.95.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.