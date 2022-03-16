Analysts Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 472,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

