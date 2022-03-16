Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

