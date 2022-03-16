Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

