Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,225,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

