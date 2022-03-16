Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

RAMP stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 368,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31. LiveRamp has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,449,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.