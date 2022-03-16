Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.30 million and the highest is $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $677.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $23,843,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

