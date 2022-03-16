Analysts Expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Pharming Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
