Analysts Expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Pharming Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHAR stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

